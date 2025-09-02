Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 9.1%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $314.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.43.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

