Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.8%

ARE stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $125.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.