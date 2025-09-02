Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. trimmed its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Soleno Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 0.99% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $35,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,510,000 after purchasing an additional 769,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3,789.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 455,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,046,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 106.7% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 727,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 375,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLNO. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

