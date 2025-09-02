Head-To-Head Contrast: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Presto Automation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) 0.00

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Presto Automation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

