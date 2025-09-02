Atreides Management LP Takes Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Reddit by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total transaction of $9,028,307.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,721,593.96. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,777 shares of company stock worth $78,225,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $253.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 204.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

