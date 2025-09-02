Atreides Management LP Makes New $65.39 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,394,000. Synopsys accounts for approximately 2.0% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.10% of Synopsys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $603.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.81. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

