Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,000. Avidity Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,733. This trade represents a 84.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $102,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,428.80. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,159 shares of company stock valued at $21,209,667. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.