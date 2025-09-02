Reviewing Traeger (NYSE:COOK) & RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -5.55% N/A -8.90% Traeger -6.02% -5.67% -1.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealReal and Traeger”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $600.48 million 1.46 -$134.20 million ($1.06) -7.20 Traeger $604.07 million 0.29 -$34.01 million ($0.27) -4.76

Traeger has higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Traeger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Traeger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RealReal and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Traeger 1 5 1 0 2.00

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 45.81%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.37%. Given Traeger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than RealReal.

Volatility & Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal beats Traeger on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

