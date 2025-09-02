Appian Way Asset Management LP Sells 872,369 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Appian Way Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,369 shares during the period. Amcor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. AXA S.A. grew its position in Amcor by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 178,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,053,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after buying an additional 860,446 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 180,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

