Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Purchases 499,556 Shares of Ibotta, Inc. $IBTA

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,556 shares during the quarter. Ibotta accounts for approximately 1.5% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ibotta were worth $64,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ibotta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ibotta by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ibotta by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 2,859.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Get Ibotta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ibotta

In other news, CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 199,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,218.57. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 1,578,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,247,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,841,308 shares in the company, valued at $134,445,780. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,133,669 shares of company stock worth $75,726,401. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ibotta Stock Performance

Ibotta stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 21.55 and a beta of -1.30. Ibotta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Ibotta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBTA shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ibotta from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ibotta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBTA

Ibotta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ibotta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibotta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.