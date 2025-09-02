Atreides Management LP Grows Position in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 1.2% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $38,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $443,909.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 636,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,497.96. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $258,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 397,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,838.45. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,117 shares of company stock worth $12,377,994. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Capital One Financial set a $21.00 target price on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.