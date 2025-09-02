Avient Corporation $AVNT Shares Sold by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,726 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for approximately 0.1% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avient by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,057,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Avient by 543.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 128,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 108,874 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 36.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Avient Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Avient Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

