Atreides Management LP Takes $30.78 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,623,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,781,000. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 0.9% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.36% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

