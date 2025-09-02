Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.8%

In other Aecon Group news, Director Deborah Susan Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Also, Director Leslie Compton Kass purchased 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,953.83. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.17.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

