Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,738 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,933,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unilever were worth $174,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of UL stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

