Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 196,202 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 790,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 763,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,315,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,027,000 after purchasing an additional 699,021 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,175.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,110,000 after purchasing an additional 584,581 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,875.7% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 450,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 427,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,105,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.