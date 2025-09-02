Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,775. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

