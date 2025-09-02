Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 77,017 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 77,017 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

