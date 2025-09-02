IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,022 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $647.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

