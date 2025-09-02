Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.24 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,451 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

