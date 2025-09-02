Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $135.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

