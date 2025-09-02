Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $289.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

