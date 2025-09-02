Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,218 Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,218 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of TXNM Energy worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TXNM Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TXNM Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.09. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 84.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

