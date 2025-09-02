Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after purchasing an additional 385,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $71,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 114,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,313 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,411.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,302.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,243.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.