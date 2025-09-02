Caption Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at $15,670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after buying an additional 1,643,390 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,928,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,221,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,733,000 after buying an additional 531,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $18,213,249.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,623,678.79. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,626,750.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,423,643 shares of company stock worth $103,561,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.05 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

