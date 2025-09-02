Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Yelp Inc. $YELP

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,611 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after buying an additional 1,048,451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,403,461 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 71,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yelp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 555,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $32,330.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 204,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,417. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 180,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,560.28. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,294 shares of company stock worth $1,267,985. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

