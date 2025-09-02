Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 205 to GBX 215 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 185 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.80.

Man Group stock opened at GBX 160.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.68. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 222.20.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

