Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 205 to GBX 215 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 185 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.80.
With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.
