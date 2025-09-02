Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,702 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Wix.com Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

