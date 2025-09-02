Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

