Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) vs. iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Financial Review

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen -14.29% -22.21% -11.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen $676.83 million 1.59 -$90.37 million ($0.84) -10.83

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Sweetgreen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iPic Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iPic Entertainment and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sweetgreen 0 8 6 0 2.43

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $17.69, suggesting a potential upside of 94.55%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

iPic Entertainment has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats iPic Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.