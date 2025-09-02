6,862 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 714.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

