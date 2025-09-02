Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,025 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 854.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 721.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 720.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,030.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 580 and a one year high of GBX 970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

