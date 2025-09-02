The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $407.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

