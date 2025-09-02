Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

