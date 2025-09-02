Palo Alto Investors LP Purchases Shares of 13,334 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after purchasing an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 367,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $43,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,960 shares of company stock worth $23,955,553 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

