Palo Alto Investors LP Invests $8.10 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,151,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $59,701.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,843.46. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Scadden sold 1,400 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,120. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1,590.42%.The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

