Ares Management LLC Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,018 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 2.1% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Blue Owl Capital worth $34,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OBDC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $50,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%.The company had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.