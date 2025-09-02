Prothena Corporation plc $PRTA Stake Decreased by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,659,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,230 shares during the period. Prothena accounts for 3.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after buying an additional 68,652 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in Prothena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 183,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.04. Prothena Corporation plc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. Analysts predict that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

