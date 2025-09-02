Ares Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY

Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance comprises approximately 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 131.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.70. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.