Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO Shares Acquired by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,217,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,549 shares during the period. Vimeo makes up about 7.7% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 0.09% of Vimeo worth $80,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vimeo by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,484,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vimeo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vimeo by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,354 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth $15,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $104.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

