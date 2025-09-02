Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC Stake Decreased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 345,458 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 2.3% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 0.94% of Golub Capital BDC worth $37,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 41.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,374,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $34,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

