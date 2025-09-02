Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Quarry LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 165.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 838,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 522,172 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 170.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 163,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

