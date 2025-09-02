Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $142,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,515,000 after buying an additional 699,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,961,000 after buying an additional 671,703 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.74%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

