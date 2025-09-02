62 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Bought by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,924 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $473.30 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

