Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 533,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 119,911 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.33.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $477.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.