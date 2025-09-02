1248 Management LLC Takes Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 287,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,182,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

