Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,402 Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after buying an additional 213,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 17,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $350,006.98. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,946,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,933,419.56. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of IFS opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

