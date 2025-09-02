1248 Management LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

