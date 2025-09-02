Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $894,000 Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $301.39 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.