83,200 Shares in Bruker Corporation $BRKR Bought by VeriStar Capital Management LP

VeriStar Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Bruker comprises approximately 6.3% of VeriStar Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. Bank of America cut their price target on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Bruker Trading Up 1.6%

Bruker stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

